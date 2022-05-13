We’ve been hearing a lot about inflation rates lately on a national scale. However, how inflation impacts you depends on what you spend your money on. Ben Casselman and Ella Koeze for The New York Times provide an estimate for you.
Inflation based on your spending
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Most Common Jobs, By State
Instead of looking at only the most common job in each state, I found the top five for a slightly wider view.
Salary and Occupation
Salaries vary across occupations. Here are some charts that show by how much for 800 of them.
Guessing Names Based on What They Start With
I’m terrible at names, but maybe data can help. Put in your sex, the decade when you were born, and start putting in your name. I’ll try to guess before you’re done.