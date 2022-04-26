Applying sentiment analysis usefully

Sentiment analysis can be fun to apply to varying types of text, but the usefulness of the results, as Rachael Tatman argues, is often low:

[T]he places where it makes sense for a data scientist or NLP practitioner working in industry to use sentiment analysis are vanishingly rare. First, because it doesn’t work very well and second, because even when it does work it’s usually measuring the wrong thing.

Although it’s not a lost cause. Tatman also points out areas where sentiment analysis could provide value.