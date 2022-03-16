How to Make Cartograms in R
While the reshaped geography doesn’t work all the time, the use of size to show data can be more intuitive in some cases.
Maps are a good way to visualize spatial data, but to maintain geographic accuracy, there are often tradeoffs. For example, a choropleth map, which shades regions by a specified metric, maintains the same shape regardless of the data you color by. Larger regions always take up more space on the screen and smaller regions take up less space.
Cartograms are a response to this challenge by sizing regions to match the data of interest, at the sacrifice of geographic accuracy. This can get messy, as you can imagine, so you’ll have to use your judgement for when and when not to use them.
To access this full tutorial and download the source code you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)
Get instant access to this tutorial and over a hundred more, plus courses, guides, and additional resources.
Membership
You'll get unlimited access to hundreds of hours worth of step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Source code and data is included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.
The tutorials are very helpful to move from "Oooo, cool!" to how to actually DO the cool.
Members also recieve a weekly newsletter, The Process. Keep up-to-date on visualization tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they all work together in practice.
See samples of everything you gain access to:
More Tutorials See All →
How to Make Ternary Plots in R, with ggplot2
When you want to compare between three parts of your data, ternary plots might be a good option. Here is how to make them.
How to Make a Graph in Adobe Illustrator
You can use the vector-based software normally reserved for designers and artists to make and edit charts.
How I Made That: Interactive Beeswarm Chart to Compare Distributions
The histogram is my favorite chart type, but it’s unintuitive for many. So I’ve been using the less accurate but less abstract beeswarm.