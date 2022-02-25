Fashion industry’s environmental impact

For Bloomberg, Rachael Dottle and Jackie Gu look at the current state of the fast fashion industry, which uses petroleum-derived polyester in most of the clothing:

Almost every piece of clothing we buy is made with some polyester, the data shows. Although the dataset is made up of mostly fast fashion retailers, it’s not just fast fashion that loves polyester. Lululemon joggers? Polyester, nylon and elastane. Gucci skirt? Polyester.

I like the scrapbook theme and the digital garbage falling down the screen as you read. There’s also a counter that roughly estimates the number of clothing items thrown to the trash since you started reading.