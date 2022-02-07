Bubble tea combinations, a visual breakdown

February 7, 2022

Walk into a boba shop and usually you’ll see a large menu that lists the options for your tea, milk, toppings, ice, and sweetness. With all the variations, you get a lot of combinations. Julia Janicki and Daisy Chung broke it down with an interactive that takes you through the steps.

