Covid-19 mortality before and after vaccine eligibility

Denise Lu and Albert Sun for The New York Times show the shifts in Covid-19 deaths among different demographic groups:

The change in death rates among groups is starker by race and ethnicity, and the death rate has risen particularly sharply for middle-aged white people. Covid-19 now accounts for a much larger share of all deaths for that group than it did before vaccines were widely available.

In a series of slope charts, each multiple shows a group, and the background color indicates an increase (red) or a decrease (gray) in deaths among that group.