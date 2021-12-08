Clock shows percentage of life lived so far

Shortlife is a clock by artist Dries Depoorter that simply shows the percentage of your life lived, based on life expectancy from the World Health Organization. It has a warranty of six months.
I kind of want this? Please note: Results may vary.
Shortlife is a clock by artist Dries Depoorter that simply shows the percentage of your life lived, based on life expectancy from the World Health Organization. It has a warranty of six months.
I kind of want this? Please note: Results may vary.
Using a century of data, we watch the shift of marital status in the United States.
I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.
I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.