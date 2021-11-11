Palm oil is in our food, cosmetics, cleaning supplies, and biofuels, but it has no flavor or color, so we’re not really aware of how much we use — on average 8 kilograms per year. Bloomberg explains why this is problematic, starting with the farmers, to the producers, to the consumers.
Palm oils and rainforest destruction
