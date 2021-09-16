When I’m feeling confused about what’s going on around me, I gravitate towards making charts, so Michelle Rial’s book of charts, Maybe This Will Help: How to Feel Better When Things Stay the Same, resonates. It’s available for pre-order.
Humorous charts to organize thoughts
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Who is Older and Younger than You
Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.
It’s All Greek (or Chinese or Spanish or…) to Me
In English, there’s an idiom that notes confusion: “It’s all Greek to me.” Other languages have similar sayings, but they don’t use Greek as their point of confusion.
Mapping When and Where People Start their Commute
For commuters, the farther away you live from the workplace, the earlier you have to leave your house to get to work on time. How much does that start time change the farther out you get?