Add a book to the humorous-charts-documenting-the-everyday genre. Am I Overthinking This? by Michelle Rial charts the everyday. I like how Rial uses everyday objects to show everyday data informally. [Amazon link]
Everyday charts book
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Counting the Hours
Every day is a bit different, but here is a wideout view of how Americans spend their days. Compare with your own time use.
Do Movie Sequels Live Up to Their Originals?
The third installment of Pixar’s Toy Story is making a …