James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti teamed up for another book of maps, Atlas of the Invisible:

Sometimes we miss what we can’t step back to see. Sometimes the invisible only appears with the creep of time. And sometimes, in the case of historical events, the visible becomes invisible with the loss of a generation. Graphics give us the power to zoom out, to compare, to remember.

This is their third book together, the first two being London: The Information Capital and Where the Animals Go. Atlas of the Invisible is available in the UK and available for pre-order in the US. It looks promising.