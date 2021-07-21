Introduction to Deep Learning

Sebastian Raschka made 170 videos on deep learning, and you can watch all of the lessons now:

I just sat down this morning and organized all deep learning related videos I recorded in 2021. I am sure this will be a useful reference for my future self, but I am also hoping it might be useful for one or the other person out there.

It’s split into 19 lessons over five parts: introduction, mathematical foundations, neural networks, deep learning for computer vision, and generative models. Might be useful, even if you just want to learn more about machine learning is.