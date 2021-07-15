Slowing and then renewed interest in getting vaccinated

When countries gained access to vaccines, there was an initial burst of vaccinations, but the rate leveled off in most places. Then a variant arrives, and an incentive or another push for vaccinations increases the rate. Reuters looks at the rate shift in different countries, in the context of trying to reach 70 percent vaccinated.

The set of difference charts took me a minute to digest, but then seems straightforward after. More orange fill means much slower than the initial vaccination rate, and more green fill means a bigger bump after a lull.