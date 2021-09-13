The CDC released a chart that shows case, hospitalization, and death rates for fully vaccinated (blue) against not fully vaccinated (black). As you might expect, the rates for the fully vaccinated are much lower, especially for hospitalizations and deaths.
Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated
