NPR put together a set of stories, videos, and interactives about bringing more joy into your life, which of course is always welcome.
Joy Generator
Projects by FlowingData See All →
NBA Players Traded, Historical Percentages
It seems like there’s been more player movement than usual over the years. Didn’t players used to play on a single team for the entirety of their careers?
Shifting Parent Work Hours, Mom vs. Dad
Articles about stay-at-home dads and parents with even work loads might make it seem like dads are putting in a lot of hours in the household these days. Are they? How do they compare to moms’ work hours?
A Day in the Life: Women and Men
Using the past couple of years of data from the American Time Use Survey, I simulated a working day for men and women to see how schedules differ. Watch it play out in this animation.