If you’ve watched even just a few videos on YouTube, you probably noticed that many videos, especially those in the vlogging genre, start the same way: “Hey guys.” YouTube Culture & Trends confirms this. “What’s up” and “Good morning” currently take the second and third spots.

They also looked at how it ranks against other greetings and varies with different genres. Sports videos most commonly start with “What is going” (I assume followed by “on”) and tech starts with “Ladies and gentlemen.”