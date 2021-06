This is a fun soccer graphic by Karim Douïeb. It shows 882,536 passes from 890 matches across various leagues and seasons. It looks cool as a static point cloud, but be sure to check out the animated, interactive version which lets you isolate the view to specific parts of the field.

It reminds me of the Windows 3.1 fireworks screensaver. Those were the days.

You can find the data via StatsBomb, in case you want to play around.