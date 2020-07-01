Map shows where to go to get away from fireworks

Using a voronoi map, David Yanofsky for Quartz mapped the places in the US that are the farthest away from legal fireworks sellers in case you need to get away from the early celebrations. Or, people could just stop setting off fireworks at 1am. That would be okay too.
