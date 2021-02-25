Scale of the pandemic compared to the past

While we’re on the topic of scale, The New York Times plotted weekly deaths below and above normal since 2015. Check out that Covid-19 pandemic mountain.
NYT has been updating this chart, but I hadn’t looked at it in a while. Just, wow.
Typical time use varies by who you talk to. This interactive shows you the differences when you vary age and sex.
From 1928, the year of the first Academy Awards, to 2019, there have been 455 nominations for Best Director. Of those, 18 of them went to non-white men.