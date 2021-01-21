The New York Times labeled all of the people sitting behind Joe Biden during the inauguration. It’s a straightforward but slick interactive that lets you pan and zoom the photograph. Click on a name for more details or use the list of names in a sidebar.
Inauguration attendees labeled
Projects by FlowingData See All →
After Marriage, How Long People Wait to Have Kids
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage. Sometimes.
Most Common Occupation by Age
As we get older, job options shift — along with experience, education, and wear on our bodies.