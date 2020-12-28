The New York Times reconstructed the night. Based on a collection of court documents, ballistics reports, body camera footage, and interviews, they built a 3-D model of the scene depicting what appears to be an unorganized and unexpected raid.
Reconstructing the killing of Breonna Taylor
