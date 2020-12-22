These days, most of us don’t have to do much to turn on a light when it’s dark out. But what if I told you it used to take a lot more time and money to get that sweet artificial light? For The Pudding, Ilia Blinderman and Jan Diehm equate scrolling down one pixel to one second for an average waged worker. See how much you have to scroll/work to earn one hour of light.
Historical cost of light
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Data Underload #5 – The Portfolio
Lazy Bob called himself an information designer, but everyone else knew the truth.
Fatal Traffic, When and Where
These are the traffic crashes that resulted in deaths in 2015, categorized by month, time of day, and factors involved.