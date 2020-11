As we wait for the votes to be counted in the remaining states, here are a couple of interactives to test the possibilities. The New York Times updated their graphic on all possible paths to the White House (the original from 2012).

FiveThirtyEight also has their thing:

Or, there’s this decision tree by Kerry Rodden:

Or, you could carry on with your day as if nothing is happening and not concern yourself with things that are outside of your control.

Nope. Not gonna do that.