2020 Progress Bars
I thought March was only 31 days, but the system seems stuck. Did anyone try turning it off and on again.
A riff on Manoj Dayaram’s Calendar 2020, loosely based on NYT Covid-19 counts.
Favorites
Guessing Names Based on What They Start With
I’m terrible at names, but maybe data can help. Put in your sex, the decade when you were born, and start putting in your name. I’ll try to guess before you’re done.
Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?
We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.
When Americans Reach $100k in Savings
It was reported that 1 in 6 millennials have at least $100,000 saved. Is this right? It seems high. I looked at the data to find out and then at all of the age groups.