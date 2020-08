Malofiej, which in the visual journalism sphere is a high-tier honor to win each year, announced the winners for 2019. Congratulations to Sahil Chinoy and Jessia Ma for The New York Times on their Best of Show in print. They showed the various paths to Congress. And congrats to National Geographic for Best of Show in digital. They showed the moons.

Check out all of the medal winners here. Lots of good stuff.