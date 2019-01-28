For The New York Times, Sahil Chinoy and Jessia Ma visualized the path to Congress for every member. See it all at once like above or search for specific members. The vertical scale represents previous categories of work and education and looks like it’s sorted by how common the categories were among Republicans and Democrats. The horizontal scale represents time, which starts at undergraduate and finishes at the House. Nice.
See every member’s path to the House of Representatives
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Data Underload #13 – Corned Beef Recipe
For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always had corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, or at least on the week of.
In land of YouTube dislikes, Justin Bieber rules
Happy Friday, everyone. If you’ll allow me, I’d like to …