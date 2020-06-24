Kurzgesagt, in collaboration with Our World in Data, tackle the question of who is responsible for climate change and who should fix it. As you might imagine, the answer is not always straightforward.
Who is responsible for climate change?
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Billions at the Franchise Box Office
There’s big money in wizarding worlds, galaxies far away, and various time-shifted universes. Let’s take a stroll through the billions of dollars earned by franchises over the years.
Work Counts
Looking at educational attainment, income, work hours, and commute, this is who has the same work life as you do.
Who Earns More Income in American Households?
Compared to 1970, a shift towards women making the higher income.