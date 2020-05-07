Who should receive care first, an ethical dilemma

May 7, 2020

Topic

Infographics  /  , , , ,

At greater disparities between low resources and high volumes of sick people, doctors must decide who lives and who dies, which seems a moral burden with a single case, much less anything more. So systems are setup to relieve some of that pressure. For Reuters, Feilding Cage uses clear illustrations to describe possible policies to help healthcare workers decide who receives care first.