Visualization helping us during the pandemic

Hayleigh Moore for the College of Information Studies at the University of Maryland on visualization and the pandemic:

With new updates developing by the hour amidst the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, trying to grapple at the most relevant information can be overwhelming. Data visualization has helped to synthesize this complex phenomena and shape the timeline of the Coronavirus pandemic that has drastically changed how we go about our daily lives. While commonly used to communicate data to the general population, visualization is now having quite a real-world impact in the face of this crisis.

Visualization the field often struggles with real-world examples for how its work plays a role in people’s lives. There should be no questions about that now.