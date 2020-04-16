BTS dance formations

BTS, the South Korean boy band, is apparently really good at dancing. Ketchup Duck breaks down a routine into individual formations to show the precision:

There are a lot of impressive things about their dance routine, but the most impressive thing, to me, is how seamlessly they move around each other. As Lainey put it, it is art “the way they move so quickly, shifting from position to position, always aware of where they all are, taking space for themselves and creating space for each other.”

There’s a rabbit hole begging to be explored here. [via @Caged]