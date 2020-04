The pandemic has affected all parts of life, which can be seen from many points of view. For National Geographic, Taylor Maggiacomo and Maya Wei-Haas on the decrease in average ground displacement:

Lulls in seismic activity have occurred in the past, generally in short spurts. But COVID-19—the disease caused by the novel coronavirus—has imposed a lengthy hush in populated regions across the planet. And seismometers on multiple continents are recording the shift.

Measured in nanometers.