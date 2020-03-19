Simulating the Unknown; Working From Home – The Process 081

We are in strange times. I hope you and your family are safe and distanced.

The area I live is sheltering in place, and the kids are home for at least the rest of the school quarter. My wife is an ER doc and is still working, which makes me feel both comforted and nervous at the same time. So while I intend to keep FD going as normal, you’ll know why I miss a day.

Anyways, my brain is trying to figure out if it wants its routine back or to continuously consume more information about the current state of Covid-19. I keep telling it that there isn’t time for both, but it doesn’t seem to care.