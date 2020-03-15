Simulations for virus spread with social distancing

March 15, 2020

Topic

Infographics  /  , , , ,

Social distancing is the game plan these days. Try to stay at home and avoid contact with others as much as you can. But why? For The Washington Post, Harry Stevens used simplified simulations of an imaginary virus to show how social distancing can flatten the curve.

Become a Member
Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now