For the Financial Times, Alan Smith and Steven Bernard traced the history of railroad construction in America and mapped it over time. Literally. Bernard used digitized versions of old maps and traced each new segment by hand. Tedious, but the result is impressive.
Mapping the construction of railroads in America
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Burger Place Geography
After looking at pizza places, coffee, and grocery stores, I had to look at burger chains across the country. The data was just sitting there.
The Stages of Relationships, Distributed
Everyone’s relationship timeline is a little different. This animation plays out real-life paths to marriage.
A Day in the Life: Work and Home
I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.