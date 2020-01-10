Can’t find Iran on a map

Based on a Morning Consult/Politico survey, most people don’t know where Iran is:

As tensions between the United States and Iran rise in the aftermath of the American drone strike that killed the country’s most powerful commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a new Morning Consult/Politico survey finds fewer than 3 in 10 registered voters can identify the Islamic republic on an unlabeled map.

The data is noisy, with selections in the ocean, and in the world view, with selections of the United States and Canada. So I’m not totally sure what to make of that, but it’s clear a lot of people don’t know where Iran is, which might be part of why Americans don’t have a clear opinion about the current affairs.

All I can think about are these geographic stereotype maps from 2010.