Satellite Studio made a map thing that generates haikus based on OpenStreetMap data and your location. From the announcement:

[W]e automated making haikus about places. Looking at every aspect of the surroundings of a point, we can generate a poem about any place in the world. The result is sometimes fun, often weird, most of the time pretty terrible. Also probably horrifying for haiku purists (sorry).

This is pretty great. It’s neat how the poems generate on the fly.