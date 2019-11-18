How to Make a Multi-Series Dot Plot in Excel

Similar to a standard bar chart, you can use dot plots to compare categories. However, dot plots offer some advantages with certain data sets. If you are using more than one series, it’s easier to spot the differences between them, because dots use less visual space than bars. Also, it’s often (strongly) suggested that, when using bar charts, we should start the scale at zero, because they can be misleading if the scale starts at a different point. With dot plots it’s easier to compare relative positions, so you don’t have to start the scale at zero.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a dot plot with two series in Excel. It is not available as a default Excel chart but, with a few tweaks, you can easily turn one of the available charts into a dot plot.