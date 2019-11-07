Cleaning and Formatting Data, What I Use (The Process #64)

Oftentimes, I find myself wondering what is the fastest and most efficient way to process a dataset. If it takes too long for me to think of an answer, then usually it’s better to just manually do it. Put on the headphones and just start punching in values into a spreadsheet. It almost always takes less time than I thought it would.

But of course, there are many tools to clean up your data, and they can be helpful with the right dataset and situation. I tend to stick to a small handful. Here’s what works for me.