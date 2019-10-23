Photographs from above, an Overview

Overview is an ongoing project that uses a zoomed out view for a new perspective on the world:

Seeing the Earth from a great distance has been proven to stimulate awe, increase desire to collaborate, and foster long-term thinking. We aim to inspire these feelings — commonly referred to as the Overview Effect — through our imagery, products, and collaborations. By embracing the perspective that comes from this vantage point, we believe we can stimulate a new awareness that will lead to a better future for our one and only home.

Far away enough to see patterns. Close enough to stay connected to the parts.