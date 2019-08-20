Fantasy football draft rankings, with weekly projections

Football season is starting soon, which means many will participate in the age-old tradition of the fantasy football draft. For the Washington Post, Neil Greenberg and Reuben Fischer-Baum have your back:

Your fantasy football draft sets a season-long foundation for your team, but its ultimate result will be based on the weekly performance of your roster. That’s why The Washington Post is adding weekly point projections (using PPR scoring) to its draft rankings, based on a player’s role in his team’s offense and the difficulty of the matchup.

Look at all the players or pick a position and quickly get the rankings.