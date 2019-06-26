In the biggest crossover event of the century, Tom Lum used the Wikipedia API to chart the number of views for every reference in Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start the Fire. Yes. [via @waxpancake]
Wikipedia views and every line of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire”
