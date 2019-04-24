Damian Lillard’s Game-Winner in Context
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers hit a crazy game-winner the other night. The game was tied, the clock was winding down, and Lillard pulled up from a thousand feet away for the win. Lillard’s straight-faced reaction was as good as the shot.
Here’s how that shot matches up with all of the other threes Lillard has made during his playoff career:
Just nuts.
The R code, in case you’re interested:
library(png) library(plotrix) # Load data. makes3 <- read.csv("https://flowingdata.com/projects/2019/lillard/threes_lillard.tsv", sep="\t") # Plot all made threes par(mar=c(0,0,0,0)) plot(-makes3$loc_x[-dim(makes3)[1]], makes3$loc_y[-dim(makes3)[1]], cex=.7, pch=19, col="#888888", asp=1, bty="n", axes=FALSE, xlab="", ylab="", xlim=c(-25, 25), ylim=c(0, 50)) segments(-makes3$loc_x[-dim(makes3)[1]], makes3$loc_y[-dim(makes3)[1]], rep(0, dim(makes3)[1]), rep(5.25, dim(makes3)[1]), lwd=.4, col="#888888") draw.arc(0, 5.25, 9/12, angle1=0, angle2=2*pi, col="black", lwd=2) # Game winner x_win <- -makes3$loc_x[dim(makes3)[1]] y_win <- makes3$loc_y[dim(makes3)[1]] segments(x_win, y_win, 0, 5.25, lwd=3, col="#CF082C") # Note: Download file at https://flowingdata.com/projects/2019/lillard/lillard_face.png img <- readPNG("lillard_face.png") rasterImage(img, xleft=x_win-2, xright=x_win+2, ybottom = y_win-2, ytop=y_win+2) symbols(x_win, y_win, squares = 4, add=TRUE, inches=FALSE, lwd=3, fg="#CF082C") text(x_win+2.25, y_win, "Bye, OKC.", pos=4, family="Georgia", font=3, cex=.9)
