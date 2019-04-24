Chart Everything  /  , ,

Damian Lillard’s Game-Winner in Context

By Nathan Yau

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers hit a crazy game-winner the other night. The game was tied, the clock was winding down, and Lillard pulled up from a thousand feet away for the win. Lillard’s straight-faced reaction was as good as the shot.

Here’s how that shot matches up with all of the other threes Lillard has made during his playoff career:

Just nuts.

The R code, in case you’re interested:

library(png)
library(plotrix)

# Load data.
makes3 <- read.csv("https://flowingdata.com/projects/2019/lillard/threes_lillard.tsv", sep="\t")

# Plot all made threes
par(mar=c(0,0,0,0))
plot(-makes3$loc_x[-dim(makes3)[1]], makes3$loc_y[-dim(makes3)[1]],
     cex=.7, pch=19, col="#888888", 
     asp=1, bty="n", axes=FALSE, xlab="", ylab="",  
     xlim=c(-25, 25), ylim=c(0, 50))
segments(-makes3$loc_x[-dim(makes3)[1]], makes3$loc_y[-dim(makes3)[1]], 
         rep(0, dim(makes3)[1]), rep(5.25, dim(makes3)[1]), 
         lwd=.4, col="#888888")
draw.arc(0, 5.25, 9/12, angle1=0, angle2=2*pi, col="black", lwd=2)

# Game winner
x_win <- -makes3$loc_x[dim(makes3)[1]]
y_win <- makes3$loc_y[dim(makes3)[1]]
segments(x_win, y_win, 0, 5.25, lwd=3, col="#CF082C")

# Note: Download file at https://flowingdata.com/projects/2019/lillard/lillard_face.png
img <- readPNG("lillard_face.png")
rasterImage(img, xleft=x_win-2, xright=x_win+2, ybottom = y_win-2, ytop=y_win+2)
symbols(x_win, y_win, squares = 4, add=TRUE, inches=FALSE, lwd=3, fg="#CF082C")
text(x_win+2.25, y_win, "Bye, OKC.", pos=4, family="Georgia", font=3, cex=.9)

Become a member. Learn to visualize data. From beginner to advanced.

Join Today

Membership

This is for people interested in the process of creating, designing, and exploring data graphics. Your support goes directly to FlowingData, an independently run site.

What You Get

  • Instant access to tutorials on how to make and design data graphics
  • Source code and files to use with your own data
  • In-depth courses on visualization in R
  • Hand-picked links and resources from around the web
  • Members-only newsletter

Favorites

The Stages of Relationships, Distributed

Everyone’s relationship timeline is a little different. This animation plays out real-life paths to marriage.

A Day in the Life of Americans

I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.

A Day in the Life: Women and Men

Using the past couple of years of data from the American Time Use Survey, I simulated a working day for men and women to see how schedules differ. Watch it play out in this animation.

Shifting Incomes for American Jobs

For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.