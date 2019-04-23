Los Angeles Clippers commentator Ralph Lawler has a saying: “First to 100 wins. It’s the law.” The Los Angeles Times checked the numbers to see how true the statement is. It’s been true for over 90 percent of games over the years, but has become less true as pace and the three-point shot has changed dramatically in recent years. Now it’s more like first to 114.
Does the first to 100 points usually win in the NBA?
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Income Taxes You Would Pay in Each State
Some states have high rates. Some have low. But whether a state is lower or higher for you depends on more than just the high brackets.
Divorce Rates for Different Groups
We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.
Looking For the Closest Casino
Casinos are everywhere. This interactive map tells you how close the nearest one is in sampled areas of the United States.