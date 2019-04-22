Stephen Curry scores every arena’s popcorn

April 22, 2019

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , ,

I marked this article for later reading. It’s about Stephen Curry’s love of popcorn as a pre-game and half-time snack. Sounded amusing. Then I got to it and discovered that he scores every arena’s popcorn on a five-factor, five-point scale using a worksheet. Nice.

See the full scorecard.