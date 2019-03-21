Other than calls from my wife, I can’t even remember the last call I received that wasn’t a robocall. Based on data from the Robocall Index and the American Community Survey, Sara Fischer for Axios provides this straightforward map of robocalls by state.
Robocalls map
