Right in my wheelhouse, Russell Goldenberg and Amber Thomas for The Pudding looked at where top high school basketball recruits end up in the NBA (if they’re drafted at all). I like how you get the distributions at each level and the path of each player. The distributions build using animation, which is something I’ve been interested in as of late.
High school basketball players who make it to the NBA
