Rosenfeld, et al. from Stanford University ran a survey in 2009 for a study on How Couples Meet and Stay Together. Dan Kopf and Youyou Zhou for Quartz used this dataset to estimate the probability that you will break up with your partner, given a few bits of information about your current relationship.

The Stanford data page says a 2017 release is on the way. I’m curious how, if anything, has changed in relationships between 2009 and now.