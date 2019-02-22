For SB Nation, Jon Bois takes a statistical deep dive in the search for the saddest punt in football. It’s an hour long. It’s a surprisingly fun watch. At the very least, even if you don’t like football, you can glean some analysis and storytelling lessons from it.
Searching for the saddest punt ever, with statistics
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Jobs Charted by State and Salary
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.
Data Underload #3 – The Resolution Cycle
Late at night, the new year’s resolution longed for a straight line.