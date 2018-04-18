Abstract: The Art of Design, with Christoph Niemann

Apr 18, 2018

Abstract: The Art of Design kept popping up on my Netflix recommendations list for the past several months. I ignored it though, because I’m tired of the heavy-handed design shows talking about how design is life and life is design, etc. Also, I probably spend more time flipping through what I can watch than actually watching anything.

In any case, for some reason I hit play and was happy to see the first episode with Christoph Niemann. Niemann is known for his whimsical, visual storytelling, and his process was fun to watch. Recommended.

And if Netflix isn’t your jam, this talk by Niemann is also good: