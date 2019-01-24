Find Data to Drive Your Visualization

Data drives visualization. As I said before, if you don’t have the data you have no chart, because there is nothing to visualize. You’re just drawing shapes in the wind.

Unfortunately, you can’t just conjure data out of thin air. Well, I guess you can, but it’d probably be sort of unreliable. Kind of. Maybe.

So where do you find data? The answer changes over time as technology and openness shift. Here’s where I’m at in 2019.